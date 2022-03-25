In a First Since April 2020, Maha's Active Covid Caseload Falls Below 1,000, Touches Zero in Dharavi

The active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have fallen below 1,000 for the first time since April 2020. With 139 new coronavirus cases and three fresh fatalities, the state continues to report less than 200 cases for the seventh day in a row.

The Covid tally in the state stands at 78,72,956, while the death toll has reached to 1,43,772, a health department bulletin said. On Wednesday, the state had logged 149 coronavirus cases and two fatalities. The Kolhapur administrative circle, that includes Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri Sangli and Kolhapur districts did not report any new coronavirus infection.

In all, 24 districts and 15 municipal corporations did not report any fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Mumbai reported the highest COVID-19 among all the cities in the state at 54.

It is also for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak, the tally of active caseload in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, touched zero on Thursday is it reported zero fresh cases and deaths on the day. According to BMC, Dharavi has recorded 8,233 Covid cases and 419 deaths so far.

Dharavi was a Covid hotspot in 2020 as the first infection was reported here on April 1, 2020. It has an estimated population of seven lakh living on a small area of 2.1 sq km.

As per the health department, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 77,24,214 after 255 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 965 active cases.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent. With 45,466 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,91,13,785, the bulletin said. Maharashtra’s positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.003 per cent.

The Mumbai circle, that includes most parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, recorded 72 new cases, followed by Pune (34), Nashik (15), Akola (6), Latur (6), Nagpur (3) and the Aurangabad circle (3). Of the eight circles, only the Pune circle reported fresh fatalities at three.

