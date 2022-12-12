Maharashtra: Covid Deaths Witness 97% Decline From Last Year; Experts Say Coronavirus In Endemic Phase Now

Fatalities due to Covid-19 infection in Maharashtra reportedly dropped by 97% in 2022, as compared to last year. In the last 11 days, Maharashtra-one of the worst affected states by Covid-19-reported just one death due to the viral infection, according to the latest data. The state, during the Delta wave in 2021, reported close to 1000 death per day.

Maharashtra reported a total of 2,868 fatalities in 2022, as compared to 89,056 in 2021 and 54,570 in 2020. However, the state also recorded a lesser number of Covid-19 infections this year, with nearly 15 lakh cases reported in 2022, about 70 per cent lower than 47.5 lakh cases registered in 2021. Maharashtra reported around 19.4 lakh COVID-19 cases in 2020.

Experts believe that this drastic reduction in the fatality rate indicates that the coronavirus pandemic is over in India. Some experts also believe that the trend establishes coronavirus endemicity, according to a report by Times of India.

Talking to TOI, physician-epidemiologist Dr Chandrakant Lahariya noted that the data analysis of the epidemiologically covid-19 infection indicates that the pandemic has been over in India sometime after June-July 2022. “It has been endemic since then," Dr Lahariya, said adding that the world, however, continues to be in the middle of the pandemic.

Dr Lahariya, however, noted that there is a low possibility of Covid-19 cases surging in India again.

“Due to differences in the rate of natural infection, vaccines used and their efficacy and the vaccine coverage with the number of shots, no two countries are similar, and there is nothing which can be inferred from the experience and surge in one country for any other country," Dr Lahariya said adding that constant surveillance of cases in still necessary.

Vaccination, a fast-mutating virus and herd immunity in the population were some of the key factors that changed the face of the pandemic this year, said Dr Rahul Pandit, an intensivist and member of the state Covid taskforce, according to the report.

“In 2021, ICUs would be filled with Covid patients even after waves subsided. This year, most ICUs didn’t see classic Covid complications involving lungs, and cases were mostly of incidental Covid," he said.

