Maharashtra on Alert as Covid Cases Hit 3-Month High, CM Uddhav Calls Task Force Meet at 6 pm

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the Covid-19 task force around 6 pm on Thursday, in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, the state health department said in a bulletin. However, there were no fatalities.

Mumbai recorded 739 fresh infections. Maharashtra had reported 1,124 cases on February 24. The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032.

Another state that is seeing a spike in Covid cases is Kerala. The state recorded 1,370 new Covid cases. Though 630 people have recovered, six people have succumbed to the infection.

Considering the situations in two neighbouring states, Karnataka is on an alert. A report in Business Standard, quoted sources in Karnataka health department as saying that since there was heavy movement of people from both the states to Karnataka, especially capital Bengaluru, hence measures need to be initiated.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 4, but no fatalities. The infections on Wednesday rose by 233 compared to the previous day when the city had logged 506 cases.

On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities. On the second day in a row on Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed over 500 new Covid-19 cases. With the spike in daily infections, the number of active cases has jumped close to 3,000 and the number of beds occupied also crossed 100-bed mark after a long gap.

In another worrying development, the Dharavi slum colony reported 10 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases to 37, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

