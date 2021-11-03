Maharashtra Covid Tally, Deaths See Slight Rise But Mumbai's Caseload Lowest in 70 Days

Even as Maharashtra’s Covid tally and deaths have slightly risen, the active cases in the state and Mumbai is said to be lowest in nearly one-and-half years. The financial capital on Tuesday saw 225 new cases, the lowest in 70 days, and deaths continued to be under five for the fourth day in a row.

According to a report in Times of India, the state’s caseload and death toll jumped on Tuesday, while Mumbai again got the dubious rank of having the highest active cases in Maharashtra after Pune and Thane held that slot for months. The report stated that despite the rise in overall tally, the active cases for the state as well as the city slid to 15,485 and 4,250, respectively. It further said that Mumbai accounted for nearly 29% of them, followed by Pune (20.6%) and Ahmednagar (12%).

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Wednesday join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting, and may express concern over slow pace of vaccination in the state.

Thackeray had earlier said that vaccine hesitancy was also an issue besides the unavailability of vaccines and asked more and more people to shed their inhibitions and get vaccinated.

Sounding a word of caution, the chief minister said that no one can predict a third wave. “At present, the Delta variant found is mutated but if a deadly variant comes from another country, it would be a problem," he said.

Another report in Times of India quoted Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state Covid task force: “Emerging numbers are clear that the second wave is over in Maharashtra. That, however, shouldn’t slow the pace of vaccination or testing."

The state registered 1,078 new cases after the numbers fell to 809 on Monday. The count of fatalities jumped to 48 on Tuesday from 10 on Monday, which state officials attributed to a lag in reporting. Of the 48 deaths, 17 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and 16 from Pune division. Positive cases have mainly come from MMR (434), Pune circle (336) and Nashik (196). Mumbai saw one of its lowest vaccination turnouts on Tuesday as merely 32,739 people came out to take the jab.

The Mumbai suburbs have been reporting almost half the daily cases in the state of late and has 46% of the active cases, a report in a national daily had earlier stated. MMR includes Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Raigad districts, with a cumulative projected population of more than 25 million, over 20% of the state population. It is regarded as one most urbanised pockets in Maharashtra.

