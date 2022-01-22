Maharashtra Covid Tally Highest in 250 Days as Mumbai Dips to Lowest; Pune Takes Lead

Maharashtra on Friday witnessed a sharp spike in daily Covid cases in over 250 days as the tally peaked to 48,270, taking the caseload in the state to 74,20,027. However, Mumbai is no more leading the daily number of cases as the financial capital of India reported the lowest infections so far this year with a 12% drop.

Among the 48,270 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra included 144 fresh Omicron infections, the health department said. Daily infections increased by 2,073 compared to the day before. Besides, the state recorded 52 pandemic-related deaths, taking the toll to 1,42,023. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.91 per cent.

Of 144 patients with Omicron infection reported during the day, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 124 cases, Solapur eight, Pune Rural six, and Parbhani, Jalgaon, Mumbai, Raigad, Satara and Beed recorded one case each. The Omicron case tally in the state reached 2,343, of whom 1,171 patients have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, cases dropped from 5,708 on Thursday to 5,008 on Friday and the daily fatalities stood at 12 in Mumbai.

The state health ministry data revealed Pune to the top city that contributed to the most number of daily Covid cases in Maharashtra. Pune city reported 8,464 cases on Friday.

Of the eight administrative circles, Pune recorded 18,785 COVID-19 cases, followed by Mumbai (10,493 cases), Nagpur (6,506), Nashik (5,181), Latur (2,169), Kolhapur (1,951), Aurangabad (1,743) and Akola (1,442 cases).

Of 52 fatalities, Mumbai circle reported 27 deaths, Nashik seven, Pune six, Akola five, Latur three and Kolhapur and Nagpur two deaths each. Aurangabad circle did not record any fatalities.With 2,05,938 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the tally of samples tested in the state rose to 7,29,51,286.

However, health officials breathed a sigh of relief as cases in the state’s capital city, Mumbai, dipped. “Although it is a relief that cases in Mumbai have dipped, districts like Pune and Nashik are reporting a surge. Testing in most of these districts has been ramped up," an official told The Times of India.

The state has 2,64,388 active cases. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 48,270, Total cases: 74,20,027; Fatality: 52; Total fatalities: 1,42,023; New tests conducted: 2,05,938; Active cases: 2,64,388.

