Maharashtra Doctors' Association Go on Strike, Halt All Operations at Hospital After Attack on 2 Colleagues; IMA Writes to State Govt

After two resident doctors were reportedly attacked in Maharashtra, the Indian Medical Association or IMA condemned the incident and called for a shutdown all emergency and non-emergency services at the Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal.

“In view of the protest, residents of SVNGMC Yavatmal will stop all emergency and non-emergency services with effect from tomorrow. We urge you to take immediate appropriate action regarding this incident," a letter released by Indian Medical Association, Junion Doctors Network, Maharashtra read.

The IMA earlier wrote a letter to the state home minister Devendra Fadnavis calling for strict action.

“Violence on doctors recorded a new high yesterday when two young resident doctors were stabbed by a patient in Yavatmal, Maharashtra. Violence of any nature is unacceptable in a hospital. This phenomenon of mindless violence in hospitals demoralises the entire doctor community across the nation and leads to defensive medical practices. The government and people should have zero tolerance to such attacks regardless of the situation," the IMA said in a letter.

The incident took place earlier this week after a patient allegedly attacked a resident doctor with a knife and another doctor suffered injury when he came to the rescue of his colleague when he was attacked with knife.

Yavatmal superintendent of police Pavan Bansod told PTI that the patient was admitted in the surgery department of the hospital on Wednesday for treatment of self-inflicted injuries in his stomach.

The incident took place at around 9 pm when two resident doctors were on round of the surgery department, he said.

The patient, who was holding a knife used to cut fruits, asked the doctors if they would like to eat fruits. The doctors in turn asked the patient to allow them to examine his injured stomach, but he refused, Bansod said.

After sometime when the doctors returned to see the patient, he attacked one of them with the knife on his lower jaw bone. The other physician suffered injury in his finger when he came to the rescue of his colleague, said the SP. None of the doctors suffered major injuries, he said. Bansod said a first information report (FIR) was being filed in connection with the incident.

