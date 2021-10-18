Maharashtra Extends Timings For Restaurants, Shops; Amusement Parks to Open From Oct 22

The Maharashtra government on Monday decided to extend the timings of restaurants and shops across the state. The decision comes after a meeting between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Covid-19 task force. The state will also allow opening of amusement parks from October 22. Amusement parks are set to open except for water rides, a statement by the Chief minister’s Office said.

The issue of vaccinating children was also discussed in the meeting. CM Thackeray has reportedly instructed the health department to be in touch with the Centre to keep stock of vaccine doses for children ready.

The CM said that theatres and cinema halls, which are also to open on October 22, should start with proper fire and structural safety checks.

Advertisement

he Maharashtra government last week issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cinema halls, auditoriums and drama theaters, allowing them to operate at half of the total capacity Social distancing and other COVID-19-related norms must be followed, said the guidelines.

Show times of cinema halls will have to be “staggered", and the sale of only packaged food and beverages will be allowed. Food and beverages can not be taken inside the screening auditorium. Cinema halls in containment zones will continue to remain closed, the government had said. Cinema-goers will be required to wear masks. Sanitisers should be available inside the halls, toilets and in other places.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,715 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s infection tally to 65,91,697, while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 1,39,789, the health department said. As on Sunday, there were 28,631 active cases in Maharashtra, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.