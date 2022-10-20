Maharashtra Govt Withdraws All Criminal Cases up to June 30 Linked to Agitations on Political, Social Issues

The Maharashtra government has decided to take back all criminal cases up to June 30, 2022, related to agitations on political and social issues, reports said.

The state government in its state cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to withdraw all social and political criminal cases with no loss of life or damage to public property till June 30, 2022.

More details over this will be added as they are out.

In March this year, the Eknath Shinde led Maharashtra government had also made a similar decision and withdrew all the cases up to March 2022 in political and social agitations in the entire state in connection with Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi (Krishna Janmashtami).

The Maharashtra government had last month also issued an order detailing the procedure for the withdrawal of cases filed for defying official orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Except for the matters where government officials or frontline workers were assaulted or damage to property exceeded Rs 50,000, all cases registered under IPC section 188 (defying lawfully promulgated order of public servant) can be withdrawn, the state government had said.

