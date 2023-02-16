Maharashtra: Homecare Nurse Kills Elderly Man, Injures Wife in Jogeshwari; Accused Arrested From Dadar Stn

A 29-year-old nurse, who was appointed to take care of 70-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Jogeshwari (western suburb of Mumbai), murdered the senior citizen. He was, however, arrested before he could board a train from Dadar.

According to a report in The Times of India, the guard of the building said the nurse had blood all over his clothes and had left the building in a hurry, saying that the elderly man had fallen and was rushing to get a doctor. The watchman, Shashikant Kedekar, added that the accused, Pappu Jalinder Gawli, even took his bag that was kept at the security counter.

While leaving the accused told Kedekar that his patient had slipped off the bed.

The accused was hired to take care of the victim, Sudhir Chiplunkar, who used to live with his wife, Supriya (69), at their Jogeshwari (east) flat.

According to the report, the nurse had joined the work around three weeks back. He was nabbed before he could board a train to Solapur, where his mother lives. Cops have also managed to seize the bloodstained clothes as evidence.

The accused had stabbed the elderly man on the throat and stomach and he lost his life even before being admitted to a hospital. His wife is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The victims daughter, Sucheta and son Siddharth, arrived from UK and the US to perform the last rites.

Cops have now registered a case against the nursing agency for not completing mandatory background check. According to cops, the nurse was arrested in January 2022 for bike theft.

“The victim’s wife in a semi-conscious state on the floor and there was blood in the room. Sudhir was in the bedroom in a pool of blood. His wife was unable to talk. She scribbled the name of the nurse and the placement agency’s owner. Residents said they had seen the nurse walk the elderly man in the building on Monday morning - a daily routine. “He [the nurse] appeared calm. I would never have imagined he could kill," the watchman was quotes as saying to TOI.

