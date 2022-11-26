Home » News » India » Maharashtra: Infant Dies After Swallowing Fish Given by Neighbourhood Kids

Maharashtra: Infant Dies After Swallowing Fish Given by Neighbourhood Kids

The mother rushed the child to a nursing home first but after an unsuccessful attempt to pull out the fish, the infant was taken to Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 10:00 IST

Thane, India

The police said a few children were eating cooked fish on Thursday when one of them gave a piece to the boy. (Representative Image: Reuters)
The police said a few children were eating cooked fish on Thursday when one of them gave a piece to the boy. (Representative Image: Reuters)

A 6-month-old baby died in Thane after a fish offered to him by children from the neighbourhood got stuck in his throat.

The police said a few children were eating cooked fish on Thursday when one of them gave a piece to the boy, Shahbaz Ansari. After swallowing the fish, the infant started chocking gasping and bawling intermittently.

“Seeing the baby struggle, they informed his mother who tried to pull the fish out, but failed," Times of India reported quoting R K Kote, senior inspector of Ambernath police station.

The mother rushed him to a nursing home first but after an unsuccessful attempt to pull out the fish, the infant was taken to Central Hospital, Ulhasnagar.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“Before they got here, the infant died due to breathing difficulty. The fish was later removed," said Dr Rajesh Mahske of Central Hospital.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: November 26, 2022, 10:00 IST
last updated: November 26, 2022, 10:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Toned Body In Stylish Floral Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Looks

+37PHOTOS

Karan Johar, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar, Rhea Chakraborty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About