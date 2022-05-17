Maharashtra Man Dies of Suicide, Note Claims 'Wife Couldn't Drape Saree Properly'

A 24-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his home in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city, claiming that he was unhappy with his wife, police said on Tuesday. Samadhan Sable, a resident of Mukundnagar, was found hanging at his home on Monday, an official from Mukundwadi police station said. “A suicide note was recovered from the man’s room, in which he has claimed that his wife couldn’t drape a saree properly, couldn’t walk or talk properly," said Bramha Giri, in-charge of Mukundwadi police station.

The man had gotten married six months ago to a woman who was six years older to him, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Disclaimer: DISCLAIMER:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

