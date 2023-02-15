Amid Delhi Dhaba Fridge Murder Shocker, Woman Killed & Stuffed in Mattress by Live-in Partner in Maha

A 37-year-old man from Maharashtra’s killed his live-in partner and stuffed her body in a mattress. A case has been registered at Tulinj Police station in Palghar district.

According to sources, the victim, Megha Shah’s (40), decomposed body was recovered from a flat from Vijay Nagar area of Nalasopara in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, the police said.

Tulinj police of Palghar sent the dead body for postmortem and have registered a case under section 302 of IPC and started further investigation. Her live-in partner, Hardik, who was missing for two days, was nabbed and further probe is on.

As per initial investigation, the victim was a nurse by profession and the two have been in a relationship for the past six months.

Cops were informed about the matter when people living in the neighbourhood called the police after experiencing an extreme foul coming out of the apartment.

The accused was caught on Tuesday by the Railway Protection Force personnel from a train at Madhya Pradesh. Later, cops got to know about the murder when they started interrogating him.

According to the neighbours, the woman had come to stay in the building on rent a few days ago.

Man Kills Girlfriend, Stores Body in His Dhaba Fridge

The Palghar murder case comes just a day after body of a 25-year-old woman named Nikki Yadav, allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, was found lying inside a freezer in Delhi’s Najafgarh area on Tuesday. The body was recovered from a dhaba and the victim is said to be a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana.

The accused in this case, a 24-year-old Dhaba owner named Sahil Gahlot, was in a relationship with the deceased. He has been arrested and an initial probe has revealed that the woman was allegedly killed 2 to 3 days ago.

Nikki Yadav was killed after she objected to the accused’s marriage to another woman. The accused used a data cable to kill her and later stuffed her body into a freezer, an initial probe revealed.

These recent murders come as a reminder of the horrific Mehrauli murder case in which a man named Aaftab Poonawala murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar by strangling her and cutting her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in the locality in that lies in South Delhi before dumping them across the city.

