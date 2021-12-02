Omicron: Maharashtra May Revise Travel Guidelines After Centre's Memo on 'Divergent' Quarantine Rules​

The Maharashtra government is likely to revise its guidelines for international travellers after Centre issued new rules for those arriving in India, especially the ‘at-risk’ countries where the new Omicron variant has been detected.

Sources in the Maharashtra government told News18 that the revised guidelines may be released by Thursday afternoon. This came after the Union health ministry on Wednesday sent a letter to the Uddhav Thackeray government, urging it to align the orders with the Centre’s guidelines.

Reacting to it, government sources said that the letter has been taken into consideration, but the “processes take time as experts need to be consulted". They added that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already deferred implementation.

Maharashtra had mandated RT-PCR testing of all international travellers at the Mumbai airport, irrespective of country of origin. It had also made it compulsory for all international passengers to undergo 14-day home quarantine, despite being tested RT-PCR negative upon arrival

In the letter sent to Maharashtra’s additional chief secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised that such modified orders of the state government are given wide publicity to obviate any inconvenience to travellers. Unlike Maharashtra, the guidelines issued by the Centre are meant only for ‘at-risk’ countries.

While no cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India, the Centre has advised states not to let their guard down and keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings.

The BMC on Thursday said that no omicron had been found in Mumbai after the genome sequencing report of a traveller tested negative for omicron. Few more samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Their results will be out soon, it said.

