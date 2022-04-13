Maharashtra Min Dhananjay Munde Admitted to Mumbai Hospital After Suffering Minor Heart Attack

News Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: April 13, 2022, 00:11 IST
Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde was on Tuesday evening immediately shifted to Mumbai-based Breach Candy Hospital after he suffered a minor heart attack.
Munde, who is a state Social Justice Minister and NCP leader, was at an official meeting when he complained about sickness. He is said to be not critical now.
first published: April 13, 2022, 00:06 IST