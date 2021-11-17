Maharashtra Minister Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Nachanewali', Says Her Comments Do Not Merit Reply

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday called Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut a ‘nachanewali’ whose statements do not deserve any attention. Ranaut on Tuesday triggered a new controversy with derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi.

“If some dancer girl (nachanewali) levels allegations against Mahatma Gandhi, I do not consider it worthy of response," the Congress leader told reporters here. “Nine out of ten people badmouth her. There is no need to talk more about her," Wadettiwar further said, adding that if someone spits at Sun, it falls back on the person’s own face.

Days after her India’s independence in 1947 was “bheek" (alms) remarks, Ranaut on Tuesday claimed Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi and went on to mock his mantra of ahimsa by saying that offering another cheek gets you “bheek" and not freedom.

The actress on Wednesday even shared an old newspaper article on her Instagram story section, saying that, “Either you are a Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter. You can’t be both, choose and decide." In a separate Instagram story, she wrote: “Those who fought for the freedom were ‘handed over’ to their masters…by those who had no courage burning/boiling hot blood to fight their oppressors but the were power-hungry and cunning."

Taking a dig at Mahatma Gandhi, she further wrote, “Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get aazaadi. That’s not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely."

