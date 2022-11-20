Home » News » India » Nearly 50 Vehicles Damaged After Massive Accident on Pune-Bengaluru Highway, 6 Injured

Nearly 50 Vehicles Damaged After Massive Accident on Pune-Bengaluru Highway, 6 Injured

As per the information received so far, six persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at two hospitals

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 22:58 IST

Pune (Poona) [Poona], India

Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot (ANI Photo)
Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot (ANI Photo)

At least 48 vehicles got damaged, and six people suffered injuries on Sunday after a massive accident took place on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot, and an operation is underway.

The tragic accident took place on Navale bridge, due to a suspected brake failure of the truck. Officials on the spot also alleged that the driver lost control, leading to the accident.

As per the information received so far, six persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at two hospitals, the official said.

There are several vehicles in damaged condition at the site, with fire brigade and police personnel as well as passersby engaged in rescue efforts, eyewitnesses said.

“As per the preliminary information, at least 30 vehicles have been damaged after a truck went on to hit these vehicles due to suspected brake failure or the driver losing control," a Sinhgad Road police station official said, adding that the rescue operation is on.

(With PTI Inputs)

first published: November 20, 2022, 22:42 IST
last updated: November 20, 2022, 22:58 IST
