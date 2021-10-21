Maharashtra: New Infections Below 2,000 for Sixth Day, Daily Covid Deaths at 8-month Low

Maharashtra recorded daily coronavirus cases below 2,000 for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday with 1,825 new infections. The state also witnessed fewer daily Covid-19 deaths as cases have registered a steady decline.

According to a report by Times of India, because of a decline in daily cases, the state’s daily fatalities also dropped to an eight-month low. It registered 21 deaths on Wednesday. The state had reported 18 deaths on February 22.

In Mumbai, however, there was slight jump in daily cases as the city recorded 462 infections after staying below 400 for two days. After recording zero deaths on Sunday, the city’s toll has remained steady at four.

Advertisement

The weekly growth rate of the infection now stands at 0.05 per cent, according to data from the BMC. The doubling rate has also improved to 1,324 days. The BMC said there were 41 sealed buildings in the city now.

The ToI report quoted a senior BMC official as saying wards H-West (Bandra), D (Malabar Hill) and E (Byculla) recorded the highest number of cases over the past week.

>ALSO READ | Once a Blazing Hotspot, Dharavi Reports No Deaths Due to Covid-19 in Last 79 Days: Report

The state government has said it will introduce further relaxations for train travel after Diwali if cases continue to remain low. At present, only fully vaccinated people can use suburban train services. The state government has relaxed Covid restrictions in a gradual manner since August.

Colleges and universities across the state have also resumed in-person or “offline" classes, which were stopped for over a year and a half. Only fully vaccinated students are being allowed to attend classroom sessions.

For those who cannot attend physical classes, online lectures will continue. Last week, higher and technical education minister Uday Samant had announced that all colleges and universities in the state can conduct physical classes from October 20.

As per an internal survey, less than 50 per cent students are fully inoculated while most teaching and non-teaching staff have received two jabs of the vaccine.

Advertisement

The state government also allowed restaurants and eateries to function till midnight from October 19.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.