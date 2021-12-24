Maharashtra Brings in Fresh Curbs, Clamps Night Curfew: Bans Gathering of Over 5 from 9pm-6am | Details Here

Maharashtra government on Friday imposed night curfew effective from midnight today to prevent the spread of infections and Omicron variant cases. The state government announced fresh curbs including ban on gatherings of more than five people in all public places from 9 pm to 6 am.

Citing doubling of Covid-19 cases, especially in Europe as well as in the UK, due to the Omicron variant, the state government observed Omicron has spread to 110 countries around the world. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that due to the high rate of spread of the virus, some restrictions should be imposed at present and further restrictions should be considered in the future. The Chief Minister also called for caution and asked people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and use masks properly.

>These are the new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in Maharashtra:

• Gathering of more than five persons in all public places across the state will be prohibited from 9 pm to 6 am.

• The number of attendees in a closed hall for a wedding ceremony should not be more than 100 at a time, and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity.

• For other social, political, religious events, the number of attendees should not be more than 100, and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity.

• In confined spaces where the seating capacity is not more than 50% of the capacity and where the seating capacity is not fixed, the attendance will be 25%. In all such events, if they are held in open space, the attendance will not be more than 25% of the seating capacity.

• Attendance for sports competitions, sports ceremonies shall not exceed 25% of the seating capacity of the venue.

• The District Disaster Management Authority will determine the attendees at any of the above events or gatherings as per the Disaster Management Order dated 27 November 2021.

• Restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas, theatres will be required to have 50% capacity attendance. All of them will have to declare their full potential and 50 per cent capacity.

• The District Disaster Management Authority may impose restrictions wherever necessary, taking into account local conditions.

The tally of Omicron infections reported in Maharashtra rose to 108 on Friday, with 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant coming to light. As many as 54 of 108 patients have been already discharged. Eleven new cases were reported from Mumbai, six from Pune, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar.

Of these new patients, 15 have a history of international travel, one patient has history of domestic travel while four others had come in close contact with them. One patient is a minor while six patients are above 60 years of age. All new patients are asymptomatic.

The statement further said that 12 of these patients were fully vaccinated, seven unvaccinated and one was not eligible for vaccination (being below 18).

