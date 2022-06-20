Maharashtra: Nine Members of a Family Found Dead in Sangli; Death by Suicide Suspected

Nine members of a family were found dead in their house in Maharashtra’s Sangli on Monday. The deaths are suspected to be by suicide, police said.

Police found bodies of five females and four males at Mhaisal in Sangli district, over 350 km from state capital Mumbai. “We have found nine bodies in a house. Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house," said Sangli superintendent of police Dikshit Gedam.

Asked if it is a “suicide pact", Gedam said police were at the spot and verifying the cause of the death. But, no note was found, the police officer added.

Advertisement

According to police, they are a family of doctors. An official said the exact cause of deaths will be known after a post-mortem, and that they prima facie consumed a poisonous substance.

(With PTI inputs)

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.