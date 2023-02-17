Home » News » India » Maharashtra: One Killed, Two Injured in Reactor Blast at Pharma Company

Maharashtra: One Killed, Two Injured in Reactor Blast at Pharma Company

The blast occurred in a reactor of a unit at Boisar around 10 am, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Cell

PTI

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 18:05 IST

Palghar, India

The local firemen and rescue team reached the scene and controlled the fire triggered by the blast. (File photo: PTI)

A worker died and two others were seriously injured in an explosion in a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday morning, an official said.

The blast occurred in a reactor of a unit at Boisar around 10 am, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Cell.

Of the nearly 50 workers on the premises at the time, Three were grievously injured. They were rushed to a local hospital where one of them died during treatment, he said.

The local firemen and rescue team reached the scene and controlled the fire triggered by the blast, said the official, adding that the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 17, 2023, 18:05 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 18:05 IST
