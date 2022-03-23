Maharashtra: 'Operation Change' Brews in this Illicit Liquor Town After Police Intervention

The rural area of Maharashtra’s Solapur district, till today, was infamous for producing illicit liquor. Women used to brew these illicit liquor in small breweries on a large scale. These women, who considered this business ‘dirty but profitable’, are now seeing a new dawn.

And the one who has made all these possible is none other than Solapur rural area Superintendent of Police Tejaswi Sawant. Her ‘Operation Change’ is solely responsible for bringing this new change. Under this drive, she has been able to successfully bring more than 600 families out of this illicit liquor production to the mainstream of society.

The Mulegaon Tanda village, infamous for producing illicit liquor, was first to see the light of the new dawn. Women from the village will now be making shirts that will be exported to Japan.

The SP says that after she was deputed in the Solapur Rural area, she found that illicit liquor is being brewed here. Then she thought about starting ‘Operation Change’ and she started working on this project. The aim was not to raid the illicit liquor brewing locations. But she adopted four-prong strategies of raid, awareness, counselling and rehabilitation to bring these women out of this business.

Earlier, the police used to raid these locations of illicit breweries once a month and was increased to every 15 days. However this did not impact the business. The police then began raiding these centres every third day. A list of the villages was prepared and police officers were asked to adopt each village. SP Tejaswi Sawant herself adopted the Mulegaon Tada village.

Under this campaign, 45 women were given training in stitching for 45 days. A local company called Apex will supply the raw materials for stitching shirts and the readymade shirts will be collected the same day by the company. Women will be paid Rs 300 to Rs 350 per day for their work.

Apart from this, 300 families out of the 600 who were dependent on illicit liquor brewing, have been given training in farming, driving, running grocery shops, betel shops, tea centres and other so that they could earn their living.

