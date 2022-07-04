Maharashtra Rains: CM Directs Coastal Districts to Stay on Alert; NDRF Deploys Teams

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday has directed administration of districts to be on alert as rivers in some coastal districts are likely to cross the danger mark due to heavy rainfall.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in a statement said, “in view of the orange alert for the ongoing monsoon and the previous year’s disastrous flood, one team of 5 NDRF has been pre-positioned at Chiplun, Ratnagiri as on 04/07/22 and one team had been pre positioned at Mahad, Raigad on 03/07/22."

Commuters waded through water inside the Khandeshwar Railway Station due to heavy rains in Navi Mumbai, according to visuals by ANI news agency.

Meanwhile, Palghar district administration had asked citizens to take precautions in view of heavy rainfall from Monday till July 6. Officials have directed people not to go out fishing and visit water bodies in the region. People have been asked to keep their cattle safe, while those living in colonies atop hillocks as well as by the banks of rivers have been told to shift to safer areas, the chief of the Disaster Cell of Palghar district Vivekanand Kadam said.

Heavy rains led to two wall collapse incidents in Thane city, leaving one person injured, a civic official said. In the first incident, which took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the compound wall of the MSRTC divisional office in Vandana collapsed on a nearby chawl, leaving one person with minor injuries and damage to two rooms, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

