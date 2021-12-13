Home » News » India » Maharashtra Records 2 New Cases of Omicron; State's New Variant Tally Climbs to 20

The aim is to ensure nobody is left out in the vaccination drive, District Health Officer Dr Manish Renge said. (File photo: PTI)
With these two cases, one from Latur and the other from Pune, the tally of patients infected with the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus rose to 20, it added.

December 13, 2021

Maharashtra on Monday reported two new patients infected with the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the state health department said. With these two cases — one from Latur and the other from Pune — the tally of patients infected with the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus rose to 20, it added.

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

December 13, 2021