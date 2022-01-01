Maharashtra Records 9,170 New Covid-19 Cases, Six Omicron Infections

Maharashtra reported 9,170 new coronavirus cases, 1,103 more than the day before, and seven deaths on Saturday, the health department said. The state, which witnessed a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases in the last 11 days of 2021, also recorded six new Omicron variant infections.

On Friday, the state had reported 8,067 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. On Thursday, the new cases were 5,368 and 22 deaths. The COVID-19 case tally of Maharashtra rose to 66,87,991 on Saturday, an official said.

The death toll of the pandemic has increased to 1,41,533. The state also recorded six new cases of Omicron all from Pune. The state has so far recorded 460 cases of Omicron, marked as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.11 per cent, the official said.

As many as 1,445 patients were discharged, taking the tally of those recovered so far to 65,10,541. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.35 per cent. Maharashtra now has 32,225 active cases. Mumbai recorded 6,347 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from 5,428 the day before.

Altogether 451 patients were discharged, taking the number of those recovered to 7,50,158, a BMC official said. The city's overall recovery rate is 95 per cent, he said. There are now 22,334 active cases in Mumbai, he added. The doubling rate in Mumbai is now 251 days, he said. The growth rate of cases during December 25- December 31 is 0.28 per cent, he added.

