Maharashtra Reports 18,067 New Covid-19 Cases, 79 Deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 18,067 new coronavirus infections including 113 Omicron cases and 79 pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. The COVID-19 caseload in the state rose to 77,53,548 and death toll to 1,42,784. The state had reported 14,372 cases and 94 fatalities on Tuesday. A total of 3,334 Omicron infections have been recorded in Maharashtra so far, of which 1,701 patients have recovered. The state has 1,73,221 active coronavirus cases now. State capital Mumbai reported 1,121 new coronavirus cases and 10 fatalities, while Pune reported 2,966 cases and three deaths.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 6,711 fresh cases, followed by Nagpur (2,963 cases), Nashik (2,463), Mumbai (2,407), Akola (965), Aurangabad (905), Kolhapur (898) and Latur circle (755 cases).Of 79 new fatalities, the Mumbai circle recorded 26, Pune 16, Latur and Nashik 10 each, Kolhapur seven, Akola and Nagpur five deaths each. Aurangabad circle did not record any fatality.

A total of 36,281 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 74,33,633. The recovery rate in the state stands at 95.87 per cent.With 1,69,359 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, cumulative number of samples tested to date rose to 7,49,51,750.

Currently 97,34,17 people are in home quarantine and 2,617 in institutional quarantine.Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are: New cases: 18,067; Total cases: 77,53,548; Deaths: 79; Total Deaths 1,42,784; Total Recovered: 74,33,633; Active cases: 1,73,221.

