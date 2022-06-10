Maharashtra Reports 3,081 Covid-19 Cases, Mumbai 1,956; No Death

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new coronavirus infections, the highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. State capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,956 new cases. On Thursday, the state had recorded 2,813 new cases and one death.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 13,329.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.