Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
0/6 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
SS
--
NCP
--
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
0/2 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 105
UPA 48
OTH 73
19
Home » News » India » Maharashtra Reports 3,081 Covid-19 Cases, Mumbai 1,956; No Death

On Thursday, the state had recorded 2,813 new cases and one death. (File photo/Reuters)
The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 13,329

PTI
Mumbai // Updated: June 10, 2022, 19:40 IST

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new coronavirus infections, the highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. State capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,956 new cases. On Thursday, the state had recorded 2,813 new cases and one death.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 13,329.

first published: June 10, 2022, 19:40 IST