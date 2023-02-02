A massive scam involving Rs 26 crores has been unearthed at the Collector’s office in Maharashtra’s Latur district. The key accused in the scam is allegedly a clerk. According to officials, an investigation has been ordered against five tehsildars in the district.

The scam pertains to withdrawals of over Rs 22 crores from two accounts that belong to the Latur Collector’s office. After initial probe, the scam amount allegedly increased from the initial Rs 22 crores to Rs 26 crores.

According to the complainant - Mahesh Parandekar, the matter came to light after an order was issued to distribute the said amount, but it was siphoned off from the bank accounts.

Advertisement

The amount was reportedly siphoned off over the period of seven years beginning in 2015 and ending in 2022. The bank accounts belong to the Maharashtra government’s Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan. The scheme is a water conservation project run by the state government in the district.

As per the complaint, several clerks were allegedly involved in the scam including Manoj Nagnath Phuleboyne, Arun Nagnath Phuleboyne, Sudhir Ramrav Devkate and Chandrakant Narayan Gogde.

A case has reportedly been registered against them for alleged embezzlement of government funds. Three others have also been booked in connection with the scam.

The case against the 4 accused was registered in MIDC Police Station and 2 employees were arrested. They were produced in court and then sent to police custody till January 30.

The Collector of Latur, Prithviraj BP and Superintendent of Police Somya Munde declined to comment on this issue when they were contacted.

Read all the Latest India News here