Maharashtra Saw 35% Drop in Covid Deaths in October, Under-1,200 Count Lowest in 2021

Maharashtra saw 35% drop in the number of Covid deaths in October as compared to those registered in September. The state reported 1,172 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which raised the infection tally to 66,11,078, while the death of 20 patients pushed the toll to 1,40,216.

The state clocked less than 1,500 fresh cases in 24 hours for the eighth consecutive day. The recovery rate is 97.57 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The state reported 60,222 cases in October, a 29.95% drop from September, when it had reported 85,980 cases, Hindustan Times reported. It had witnessed 1,754 deaths in September, which came down to 1,149 deaths in October. In August, Maharashtra had added 161,161 cases and 4,522 fatalities.

Mumbai city reported 308 new cases and three deaths, due to which its case count grew to 7,56,749 and toll to 16,247. Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite towns, recorded 515 cases and nine deaths.

It took the infection count of this region to 17,00,848 and fatality figure to 35,542. Nashik division reported 198 cases, including 131 in Ahmednagar district alone, while Pune division logged 331 new cases. The death toll in both Nashik and Pune divisions was five each.

Kolhapur division saw 51 new cases, Aurangabad division 27, Akola division seven and Nagpur division eight new cases. These divisions did not witness any COVID-19 death on Sunday. Latur division saw 35 new cases and one death.

As many as 1,08,040 people were tested during the day, which took the cumulative test count to 6,26,67,211. Maharashtra’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 66,11,078, death toll 1,40,216, recoveries 64,50,585, active cases 16,658, total number of tests 6,26,67,211.

