Maharashtra Sees 802 Cases, Lowest Covid Infections Since May 2020; 886 Recover

Maharashtra on Friday reported 802 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count since May 2, 2020, and 17 fresh fatalities, a health department official said. With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 66,16,101, while the death toll rose to 1,40,362, he said.

The state has witnessed a dip in new COVID-19 cases, a tally which came on the back of less than 60,000 tests, and also fatalities as compared to Thursday, when it had logged 1,141 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths.At 802, Maharashtra has reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since May 2, 2020, when it had logged 790 infections cases and 36 fatalities.

The official said 886 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 64,57,149.The state now has 14,959 active cases.

He said 1,49,126 people are currently in home quarantine and another 994 in institutional quarantine.Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.6 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests in the state climbed to 6,31,04,874, of which 57,290 were conducted in the last 24 hours, the lowest in recent times, the official said.Ten districts and nine municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

The health department, however, did not release separate cases for districts and areas under municipal corporations."For the period November 4 to 7, due to Diwali festival daily positive cases are shown as district figures and their distribution between district and municipal corporation has not been shown," it stated.

Mumbai reported the highest 236 new infections, followed by Ahmednagar district at 103.Among the eight regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 364 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Pune region at 252.

Among the other regions, the Nashik region reported 131 new cases, Aurangabad and Latur 19 each, Kolhapur 10, Akola five and the Nagpur region two.The Mumbai region reported the highest 11 fatalities among the eight regions, followed by three in Nashik, two in Pune and one in the Kolhapur region.

Latur, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Akola regions, however, did not report any fatality in the last 24 hours.The official said Mumbai witnessed 236 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while Pune city’s data was unavailable.

Among 14,959 active cases in the state, Mumbai district has the highest at 4,114, he said.The official said among the 64,57,149 recovered patients across the state, the highest - 11,32,727 - were from Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,16,101; new cases 802; total deaths 1,40,362; total recoveries 64,57,149; active cases 14,959; total tests 6,31,04,874.

