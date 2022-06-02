Maharashtra: SRPF Jawan Shoots Colleague Dead, Kills Self in Gadchiroli

A State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead before killing himself with his service rifle in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Wednesday at Marpalli police post in Aheri tehsil of Gadchiroli, they said.

"A jawan from SRPF Group 1 (Pune) opened fire at his colleague before shooting himself with his service rifle. Both of them died in the incident," an official said.

Police sources said Shrikant Berad (35) allegedly fired at his colleague Bandu Nauthar (33), both residents of Ahmednagar district in the state.

However, the motive behind the incident is being ascertained and further details about it are awaited, they said.

