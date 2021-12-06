Maharashtra Teenager Beheads Sister; Clicks Selfies, Displays Her Head in Neighbourhood

Maharashtra police on Monday arrested a 17-year-old boy and his mother for allegedly beheading his sister in a case of honour killing. According to reports, the boy, with the help of his mother, first beheaded his 19-year-old sister, Kirti Thore, and then displayed her head before neighbours. The incident occurred on Sunday, December 5, afternoon in the Goygaon village in Vaijapur tehsil of Aurangabad.

The 17-year-old accused has been detained by the police and his mother is under arrest. The police are currently investigating the case based on neighbours’ claims. After beheading Kirti, the accused boy and his mother also took selfies with the severed head.

The brother-mother duo was unhappy with Kirti’s decision to elope and marry a college friend. They tricked her by saying that they want to forget everything and accept her marriage. The mother-son duo went to the girls’ house to meet her. When Kirti went into the kitchen to prepare tea, her brother beheaded his sister.

Aurangabad DYSP Kailash Prajapati said, “This incident took place on Sunday. The victim’s mother and her brother had come to meet her around 12.30 pm. When the victim was in the kitchen, her mother grabbed her by the leg and her brother beheaded the victim. She died on the spot. We have started an investigation by arresting both of them."

The deceased’s husband was also present there, and the 17-year-old, the prime accused, tried to kill his brother-in-law, who somehow managed to escape.

The police officer said that the accused seems to have taken inspiration from the famous Marathi film Sairat wherein the girl’s family visits her house and later kills her. The same incident has happened in Aurangabad.

