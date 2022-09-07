Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Pune to Receive Heavy Rain for Next 5 Days; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed sudden thunder and lightning following a spell of rain. A yellow alert for rainfall has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Ratnagiri, Nashik and several other districts for the next 5 days, news agency ANI reported.

On experiencing change in weather conditions, netizens took to their Twitter handles and shared images and videos of the same.

In view of active monsoon conditions, enhancement in rainfall activity is expected over Maharashtra in the next 4 to 5 days, according to IMD Mumbai.

Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satar, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad are expected to see light to heavy rainfall in the next five days.

IMD has warned of possibility of flash floods, riverine flooding in some catchments, wat]er logging/inundation in most parts of low lying areas and river banks and disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Eastcentral & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over West central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

