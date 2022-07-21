indianPRESIDENTIALELECTIONS 2022

Home » News » India » Maharashtra: Woman Wades Through Flood Water With Help of Tyre to Take Her Baby to Doctor | WATCH

Maharashtra: Woman Wades Through Flood Water With Help of Tyre to Take Her Baby to Doctor | WATCH

By: Rahul Khandare

News18

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 19:31 IST

Buldana, India

The woman is a resident of a village in Vidarbha region which has been cut off from other parts due to incessant rain and floods (Photo: News18)
The woman is a resident of a village in Vidarbha region which has been cut off from other parts due to incessant rain and floods (Photo: News18)

The woman, a resident of Kalegaon village in the Vidarbha region, wanted to take her child to the doctor and decided to cross the 6-feet deep flood water using a tyre

A video of a woman wading through flood water with the help of a tyre to take her sick child to the doctor has gone viral. The video depicts the dire situation in the flood-affected region of Maharashtra. Vidarbha is the most affected region and the video is from the neighbouring Buldhana district.

The Kalegaon village near Mallapur is surrounded by flood waters of river Vishwagnaga for 2 days now. Vishwaganga is a tributary of the Purna river and it surrounds the Kalegaon village. The only bridge connecting Kalegaon to the rest of the world is submerged because of incessant rains.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2022/07/whatsapp-video-2022-07-21-at-3.44.30-pm-1.mp4

Vaishali Ambadas Kale, mother of one-and-a-half-year-old Devansh was worried as her child was having a cough and fever. She tried some home remedies that didn’t help and he required immediate medical attention. Vaishali decided to take that extra mile and decided to cross the 6-feet deep flood water. Vaishali covered a 3 km distance through these floods on a tyre to reach Malkapur.

