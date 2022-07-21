Maharashtra: Woman Wades Through Flood Water With Help of Tyre to Take Her Baby to Doctor | WATCH

A video of a woman wading through flood water with the help of a tyre to take her sick child to the doctor has gone viral. The video depicts the dire situation in the flood-affected region of Maharashtra. Vidarbha is the most affected region and the video is from the neighbouring Buldhana district.

The Kalegaon village near Mallapur is surrounded by flood waters of river Vishwagnaga for 2 days now. Vishwaganga is a tributary of the Purna river and it surrounds the Kalegaon village. The only bridge connecting Kalegaon to the rest of the world is submerged because of incessant rains.

Vaishali Ambadas Kale, mother of one-and-a-half-year-old Devansh was worried as her child was having a cough and fever. She tried some home remedies that didn’t help and he required immediate medical attention. Vaishali decided to take that extra mile and decided to cross the 6-feet deep flood water. Vaishali covered a 3 km distance through these floods on a tyre to reach Malkapur.

