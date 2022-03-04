Maharashtra: Would Not Be Born into Farmer's Family Again, Man Says in Video Before Ending Life

A 26-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Solapur district died on Friday after expressing anguish about being born into a farmer’s family and drinking a poisonous substance on camera. Suraj Jadhav, a resident of Magarwadi village, died at a private hospital at Pandharpur, two days after he drank a poisonous substance and recorded a video statement. In a video which went viral on social media, Jadhav is seen unscrewing the cap of a bottle and gulping down its contents. Before that he says the government doesn’t care about farmers, and he does not wish to be born into a farmer’s family again.

As per the admission papers of the hospital, Jadhav was also under the influence of alcohol, said a local police official. Police are looking into the reasons behind his act and whether he was indebted, the official added.

Advertisement

Some reports claimed that disconnection of power supply to his house or farm acted as a trigger, but the official claimed that electricity supply had not been disconnected anywhere in the village in the last few days. Further probe is on.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.