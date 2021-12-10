Maharashtra's 11th Omicron Case: 49-yr-old Tanzania-returnee; Asymptomatic Patient at Mumbai Hospital

Maharashtra on Friday reported its 11th case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 after a 49-year-old man, who had recently returned from Tanzania, tested positive for the strain.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the patient, a Maulavi who had arrived in Mumbai to give sermons at a mosque in Dharavi, is “completely asymptomatic" and is admitted at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. Random testing was conducted when he landed in Mumbai on December 4 from Tanzania. Results of his genome sequencing report arrived today.

A permanent resident of Chennai, the patient resides in Dharavi. An RT-PCR test was conducted on his arrival at the airport as a 2% sample as Tanzania was not in the list of “at risk" countries at the time of his arrival in Mumbai.

He was asked to wait at the airport and had later departed for his residence in Dharavi. However, during his transit, it was found that the results of RT-PCR came positive for Covid-19. Officials from G North ward rushed to receive him and he was immediately shifted to Seven Hills hospital before he could enter the Dharavi area.

The patient’s close contacts are being tested for Covid-19.

As per the information received from the Seven Hills hospital, the patient is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

