Maha's Covid-19 Case Tally Sharply Rises to 46,723; 32 More Die

Maharashtra recorded 46,723 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a jump of 12,299 infections from a day ago, and 32 fresh fatalities, the health department said. The new cases included 86 Omicron infections, it said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 34,424 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths.The bulletin said 28,041 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of those recovered from the infection to 66,49,111. The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.52 per cent, while the active tally is at 2,40,122, it added.

On the new strain of COVID-19, the department said, Today, 86 patients with the Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Out of these, 25 patients have been reported by the National Center for Cell Science, 30 by the National Institute of Virology and 31 by B J Medical College.Giving the break-up of Omicron infections, it said Mumbai reported 21 cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (53), Pimpri-Chinchwad (6), Pune rural (one), Satara (three) and Nashik (two). Till date, a total of 1,367 patients infected with the highly contagious strain have been reported in the state.

Currently, 15,29,452 people are in home quarantine and another 6,951 in institutional quarantine, the department added.

