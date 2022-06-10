Maha's New High, Kerala 2nd on Tally, Masks Back in K'taka: A Quick Glance at India's Latest Covid Graph

India on Friday reported its highest daily surge in Covid cases in over three months, with the country reporting 7,548 cases. This took the total tally of cases in the country to 4,32,05,106. The number of deaths recorded in the last 24 hours stood at 24.

The daily positivity rate of 2.26% percent was observed on Friday, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 1.50 percent, the health ministry noted.

As India continues to battle a surge in Covid cases, here’s a look at the situation in the different parts of the country.

Delhi

Delhi on Friday recorded 655 fresh Covid cases and two more deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.11 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here. This is the second consecutive day when daily cases are in excess of 600 and a positivity rate of over 3 percent has been reported. READ MORE

Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new coronavirus infections, the highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. State capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,956 new cases, the highest since January 23. As the city is witnessing another surge of Covid-19 cases, authorities have begun adding bed capacity as occupancy has crossed 1 percent. READ MORE

Karnataka

Amid a rapid spike in cases of coronavirus across Karnataka, the state government has made it mandatory for the public to wear masks with immediate effect. The order which was issued on Friday by the health commissioner mandated the wearing of masks in all public places, buses, private vehicles travelers, malls, and educational institutions. It further mentioned that restaurants, pubs, hotels, hostels, offices(Pvt, public) factories staff should also wear masks compulsorily. READ MORE

West Bengal

West Bengal reported over a hundred new Covid-19 cases on Friday after three months, Health Department officials said. The state recorded 107 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 20,20,034, they said.

The state’s daily Covid-19 tally had crossed the century mark for the last time on March 11 when it reported 106 cases.

Kerala

Kerala on Friday witnessed a rapid surge in Covid cases with the numbers touching 2,813 cases on a 24-hour-basis. Together with Maharashtra, they accounted for 66 percent of the fresh infections in the country. The country reported 24 deaths on a 24-hour basis, of which 17 were from Kerala.

Besides, one fatality was reported from each of the three states of Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, and Maharashtra; while two fatalities each were reported from the States of Delhi and Rajasthan.

