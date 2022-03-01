Mahashivratri 2022: PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Greet People on Maha Shivratri

MAHASHIVRATRI 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished people on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. “Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. May the God of gods, Mahadev bless everyone. Om Namah Shivay."

On Monday, PM Modi greeted Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation and lauded his “indefatigable efforts for the spiritual progress of people". Modi’s letter comes in the backdrop of Isha’s annual night-long Mahashivratri festivities that draws viewership of over 100 million people from 170 countries. The Adiyogi guides us to assimilate a spirit of oneness of the mind, body and intellect," said PM Modi. “It is heartening to learn about the organization of the auspicious Mahashivaratri celebrations," PM Modi wrote adding that it was “an occasion to remember the omnipresence of the Adiyogi."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PM Modi Greets Sadhguru on Mahashivratri, Seeks Adiyogi’s Blessings for Spirit of Oneness in Mankind

Mahashivratri is being celebrated today on March 1. It is an annual Hindu festival celebrated to honour Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities of Hinduism. According to Hindu mythology, the Lord performs the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction on this day, also known as Shiv Tandav. Mahashivratri is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of the Falgun month according to the Hindu calendar.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Maha Shivratri

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greeting on the auspicious occcasion and tweeted in Hindi: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of “Mahashivratri". I pray to Devadhidev Mahadev for the welfare of all and prosperity and prosperity of the country. Om Namah Shivay!"

Advertisement

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari also took to social media platform to extend his greeting.

He wrote in Hindi: “Om Namah Shivaay. Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva be with everyone"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.