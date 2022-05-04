Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer has all the Elements it Takes for a Blockbuster

The family entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2022. The trailer for the action entertainer, directed by Parasuram, has finally been released, and it looks fantastic.

The main attractions are Mahesh Babu’s elegant entrance, and the action and stunts performed by him. A fish harbour, embroiled in slick action sequences followed by Mahesh Babu and Samuthirakani’s dialogue exchange, gives the film a mental mass vibe.

Following some high-octane action, the film shifts to a foreign location where our hero flirts with Keerthi Suresh. The trailer seems to have a lot of effective punch lines, Mahesh Babu’s “Nenu Vinnanu… Nenu Unnanu" one of them. The trailer is packed with both class and mass.

After a string of sombre films, the SVP trailer is a complete bundle with all the qualities to become a big entertaining blockbuster. The chemistry between Keerthy and Mahesh appears to be wonderful. S Thaman’s soundtrack complements the scenes, but Vennela Kishore’s comic timing and chemistry with Mahesh Babu steal the show. The film’s plot centres around a bank robbery.

The film has the potential to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, especially when big films like Radhe Shyam and Acharya, starring stars like Prabhas and Chiranjeevi have failed at the box office. SVP sees a May release for Mahesh Babu, who has had a history of churning out unsuccessful films in May.

Movies like Nijam, Naani and Brahmotsavam, starring the actor, had all been released in May and none of them had managed to do well. However, that streak was broken with the successful film Maharshi in 2019. Hence, fans have a lot of hope for this movie.

Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta are producing the elegant potboiler under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus. It is slated to release on May 12.

