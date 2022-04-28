Mahua Moitra Slams Decathlon for Privacy Violation, Says Indian Arm ‘Fooling’ Customers

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, just like her fiery speeches in Parliament, targeted sporting brand Decathlon for “privacy violation", and tweeted on Thursday about her experience shopping from its store in Delhi’s Ansal Plaza.

Moitra tweeted when she went to the store with her father to buy a pair of trousers, the store insisted to provide her phone number and email address at the billing counter. Unwilling to give her mobile number, the MP raised her concern over the brand’s privacy policy and consumer laws in general.

“Want to buy my dad trousers for ₹1499 in CASH at @Decathlon_India. Ansal Plaza & manager insists I need to put in my mobile number & email ID to purchase. @Decathlon_India you are violating privacy laws & consumer laws by insisting on this. Am at store currently," she tweeted around 12:30pm today.

She further tweeted, “I always buy stuff in UK from @DecathlonUK & they NEVER ask for mobile num & only for email if one wants paperless receipt. So clearly only Indian arm wants to fool customers here. Not nice @Decathlon_India"

Finally, the store manager made the purchase with his number.

Moitra told News18, “I buy from UK Decathlon. It’s not that I am buying gold or making a big purchase that I need to give my KYC… They have to answer why they are doing this."

As her complaint tweet went viral, a few Twitter users supported her while others thought she was showing off her trip to the UK. One of the Twitter users said, “how many Indians can afford to go shopping in UK? How come most of our representatives go abroad most of the time."

A user, siding with Moitra, said, “Yes, it’s only in India, any global retail chain for that matter. It’s just harassment." Another patted Moitra for raising the issue, and said, “Good point raised by @MahuaMoitra making cash payment at decathlon is a big pain… I felt similarly. Happy someone influential is raising this issue. Hope they work on their billing system. Make it easier, less nosy & effective."

