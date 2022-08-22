Maid of Sterner Stuff: Rajasthan to Celebrate Panna Dai, Who Sacrificed Her Son to Save The Mewar Dynasty

In Mewar’s history, where the immortal tales of Jauhar of Queen Padmini and the devotional songs of Meera resonate, the story of the sacrifice of a modest woman like Panna Dai also holds its own special place.

An 8.5-feet statue of Panna Dai, a symbol of devotion to her masters, has been installed in Panna Dai Park in Goverdhan Vilas of Udaipur city, and the statue will be unveiled by defence minister Rajnath Singh on August 30.

This story is about Panna Dai, who has an important place in saving the dynasty in Mewar. This tale belongs to those days when internal conflicts and conspiracies were raising their heads in the fort of Chittorgarh in Mewar. Udai Singh, the future Rana (king) of Mewar, was a teenager. At this time, his uncle Banveer hatched a conspiracy and got Udai Singh’s father, Rana Sanga, murdered in the palace itself and started looking for an opportunity to kill the young prince.

Udai Singh’s mother apprehended the danger and she handed over her son to her special maid, Panna Dai, to ensure his safety.

Panna Dai was the midwife of Rana Sanga’s son, Rana Udai Singh, and she was not a member of any royal family. Panna’s son Chandan and Prince Udai Singh had grown up together. Udai Singh was raised by Panna like her own son.

However, Banveer, a maid’s son, also wanted to become the ruler of Chittorgarh, and he killed the descendants of the Rana one by one in his lust for the throne. One night, after killing Maharaja Vikramaditya Singh, Banveer set out to kill Udai Singh. However, Panna Dai had received prior information about this from a trusted servant.

Panna was loyal to the dynasty and her duties and wanted to save Udai Singh’s life. She put him to sleep in a bamboo basket, covered him with bamboo leaves, and sent him out of the palace with a trusted servant. To deceive Banveer, she made her son sleep on Udai Singh’s bed. When Banveer came to Udai Singh’s chamber with a blood-stained sword and asked about him, Panna pointed to the bed on which her son was sleeping. Banveer killed Panna’s son, thinking it was Udai Singh.

Panna watched her son’s slaughter in front of her own eyes, motionless. As she did not want Banveer to get suspicious, she could not even shed a tear after the death of her son. When Banveer left, she set out to take the prince to a safe place after kissing the dead body of her son.

As Panna Dai played such a crucial role in saving the Mewar dynasty, preparations are in full swing for the unveiling of her statue in Udaipur. Union minister of state for power and heavy industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar, will also be present at the programme.

