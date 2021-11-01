Main Accused, Accomplice in Gariahat Kankulia Twin Murder Case Arrested From Mumbai

The main accused along with his accomplice were arrested from Mumbai on Monday in connection with the Gariahat Kankulia twin murders that took place in October. So far, five have been arrested.

Subir Chaki, 61, and his driver Rabin Mandal, 65, were allegedly killed in a two-storied house on Kakulia Road in Gariahat on October 18. Kolkata Police has arrested one of the accused Mithu Haldar from Diamond Harbor in South 24 Parganas.

During the interrogation it was revealed that Mithu and his eldest son Vicky Haldar and three others planned to kill Chaki with the intention of looting him. One of the three, Subhankar Mandal, was caught with Vicky from Mumbai today.

Kolkata Police Joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said Vicky and Shubhankar were arrested from the parking lot of Kalpataru Avana on St. Xavier’s Street in Mumbai’s Kala Chowki police station area around 9 pm on October 30. After the murder, Vicky and Subhankar moved to Mumbai on October 18 and stayed with an acquaintance until the 20th.

Then, they took up jobs of watchmen in an under-constructed house called ‘Kalpatru Avana’. However, investigators want to know how they reached Mumbai from Gariahat.

The two are expected to be taken to Kolkata on transit remand after being taken to a local court in Mumbai. They will be taken to Alipore court on November 2.

