Major Mishap Averted as Locals Flag Cracks on Udaipur-Ahmedabad Railway Track After 'Explosion'; ATS Rushed to Spot

A major accident on the newly opened railway line between Udaipur and Ahmedabad was averted on Sunday as movement of trains was suspended after cracks were found on the track that, as per locals, were due to an explosion using “detonators".

The damage was reported on the Oda Railway bridge in Udaipur division, as per an official.

Detonators and gunpowder were recovered from the spot, hinting towards a bigger conspiracy, prompting officials from the Udaipur Anti Terror Squad (ATS) to leave for the site to look into any ‘terror’ angle.

The movement of trains was suspended after locals alerted of the explosion that damaged the track, averting a major accident.

Advertisement

The Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Asarva Railway Station on October 31. Asarva railway station is now one of the main railway station on Ahmedabad–Udaipur line in Ahmedabad.

Since inauguration, all Udaipur-Asarva trains were being operated on this track.

Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, Capt Shashi Kiran said that information was received at around 8 am on Sunday that there were attempts to damage the track “using detonators".

“The incident was reported at around 8 am by the trackmen on Sunday. Control received a message about track damag and teams were sent to the site. Trains have been canceled on the line, officials said, adding that investigation is underway," Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, Capt Shashi Kiran said.

Read all the Latest India News here