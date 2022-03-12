WATCH | Major Fire Breaks Out in Kolkata's Tangra Area, 15 Fire Tenders at Spot; Firefighters Receive Injuries

A massive fire broke out on Saturday at a tannery in the Tangra area in Kolkata in which two firefighters received injuries while trying to douse the flames. According to Kolkata Police, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot for the operation. The fire broke out at around 6.30 pm at a building, used as a tannery on 3 Maher Ali Lane in the congested area.

According to news agency ANI, Kolkata Police said that inhabitants of the adjacent shanties have been evacuated and those who received injuries have been rushed to hospital.

Advertisement

Some local residents were seen taking water buckets from their houses to help firefighters after a fire tanker ran out of water.

Locals also alleged that fire tenders were late in reaching the area which led to the spread of the blaze in the structure.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.