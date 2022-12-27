Home » News » India » Major Terror Attack Averted as Cops Defuse 15-kg IED in J-K’s Udhampur | WATCH

Major Terror Attack Averted as Cops Defuse 15-kg IED in J-K’s Udhampur | WATCH

One coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba were also recovered

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 17:28 IST

Udhampur, India

A suspect has been detained and a case has been registered. (Photo: ANI)
An improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. The police later reached the spot and defused the IED, averting a major attack.

The cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in Basantgarh area on Monday, PTI reported citing officials.

Besides IED, officials also recovered one coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A suspect has been detained and a case has been registered at Basantgarh police station. Further investigation is underway.

first published: December 27, 2022, 17:28 IST
last updated: December 27, 2022, 17:28 IST
