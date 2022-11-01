J&K: Major Terror Attack Averted As 4 Militants Killed in 2 Separate Encounters; 10kg IED Recovered

A major terror attack was averted on Tuesday as four terrorists were gunned down in two separate encounters in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Awantipora districts by security forces, while three “hybrid" militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were arrested along with a 10 kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Srinagar.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said three terrorists were gunned down in the Awantipora area, and one was killed in the Bijbehara area. He congratulated the joint forces for successful operations and termed it a “big success" for the forces. He also said that Awantipora Police and Army averted a “major terror incident".

In Awantipora, Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Mukhtar Bhat was among other killed terrorists. As per a police source, he along with a “foreign terrorist" was on a mission to carry out a ‘fidayeen’ suicide attack on the security forces camp. During the searches, an AK-74 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, and a pistol were recovered from the spot.

“Among the killed terrorists, one is a foreign terrorist and another one is a LeT terrorist commander identified as Mukhtar Bhat while as the identification of the third killed terrorist is being ascertained. As per police records, all the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crimes including killing of a ASI of CRPF and two RPF personnel. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, one AK-56 rifle and one pistol was recovered," the police said in press statement.

“Police along with security forces have neutralised four terrorists in twin anti-terrorist operations in South Kashmir’s Anantnag and Awantipora districts. Besides, police in Srinagar have arrested three hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF and recovered explosive materials on their disclosure," the police.

IED Recovered

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag while three alleged “hybrid" militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were arrested during an anti-militancy operation in Srinagar and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Semthan area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district following information about the presence of militants there.

“As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively by the joint party leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one local terrorist identified as Shakir Ahmad son of Habibullah resident of Ladermud was killed. As per police records, the killed terrorist was linked with proscribed terror outfit HM and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities," the police said.

In a separate operation, police established a checkpoint at Harnambal area of the city following information about the movement of ultras in the area, a police spokesman said. “Two hybrid terrorists — Aamir Mushtaq Dar and Kabil Rashid — were arrested at the Naka. Two grenades were recovered from their possession," the spokesman said, adding that the duo disclosed the identity of their third associate — Aqib Jamal Bhat — who was arrested from Sozaith in Budgam.

‘Hybrid’ militants are not listed as ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

During questioning, the arrested ultras revealed the location of an IED in Rangreth area of the city, the spokesman said. “The IED, weighing around 10 kg, was recovered and destroyed," he added.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of UAPA, Explosives act and Arms Act in Police Station Chanapora, the spokesman said adding all three persons are affiliated with LeT.

(with inputs from PTI)

