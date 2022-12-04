Home » News » India » Major Tragedy Averted as 2 Coaches of Delhi Bound Train With 1,300 Passengers Detach from Engine in UP

Major Tragedy Averted as 2 Coaches of Delhi Bound Train With 1,300 Passengers Detach from Engine in UP



Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 12:42 IST

The Mahabodhi Express train was heading from Gaya in Uttar Pradesh and was enroute the national capital. (Representational Photo)
A major tragedy was averted on Saturday after coaches of a New Delhi bound train reportedly detached from the train’s engine mid journey.

The incident reportedly took place in between Karwandia and Sasaram railway stations on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Gaya division of East Central Railway or ECR, reports Hindustan Times quoting railway officials.

The Mahabodhi Express train was heading from Gaya in Uttar Pradesh and was enroute the national capital. According to the officials, the Delhi-bound express train was carrying at least 1,300 passengers, per HT report. No passenger was hurt following the unfortunate accident.

According to reports, the express train was running as per schedule when unexpectedly two bogies – coach numbers 8 and 9, separated from the main engine, Ranjan Kumar, a passenger told HT.

Railway officials and engineers reportedly rushed to the spot immediately and found that the coupling of coach number 8 was detached from the engine, but the coaches remained intact on the tracks without derailing the coach. Officials reportedly re-connected the detached bogies with the engine soon and it was back on track for its destination, as per officials.

According to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajesh Pandey, an inquiry had been set up to find the causes and lapses behind the incident.

first published: December 04, 2022, 12:42 IST
last updated: December 04, 2022, 12:42 IST
