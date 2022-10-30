'Make in India, Make for Globe': Modi Hails 'Giant Leap' in Aviation on Laying Foundation for Tata-Airbus Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara was India’s giant leap towards becoming self-reliant in the aviation sector. He said India was fast becoming a big manufacturing hub of the world, which was a boost for the vision of “Make in India, make for the globe".

“India is making its own fighter plane, tank, submarine and medicines, vaccines, electronic gadgets, mobile phones, and its cars are popular all over the world. Now, India will become a manufacturer of transport planes and soon also make passenger planes, tagged ‘Make in India’," the prime minister said while laying the foundation stone for the big-ticket Tata-Airbus C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara.

He said transport aircraft will give more power to the country’s defence forces, even as India will create its identity as a global aviation hub. Over 100 MSME suppliers will be associated with this project, which will help in realising the vision of ‘Make In India, Make for the globe’, he added.

“The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme has also given our aviation sector a big boost. In the coming years, India will require over 2,000 aircraft. Today, we have taken a step towards meeting this global demand. ‘New India’ focuses on a competitive environment while ensuring quality in the production sector," Prime Minister Modi said.

He further said the central government had emphasised on ‘Ease of doing business’ in the last eight years, which had turned India into a manufacturing hub. Previous governments did not trust Indian talent, but today India was progressing in both service as well as manufacturing sectors, he added.

“We are giving equal importance to the public and private sector. India is working with a new mindset and work culture to create schemes that boost our manufacturing sector. One key aspect of progress is the ‘Change of mindset’ in New India, which is accelerating its growth due to the government’s consistent commitment to changing mindsets," the PM said.

He also said new economic reforms were transforming the manufacturing sector in India. Along with this, a change in perspective had played a vital role in expanding businesses. Governments in the past believed that India should focus on being a service industry, but the country was emerging as the largest manufacturing sector of the world, he added.

“From semiconductors to aircraft, India is working to reach the top spot across different manufacturing sectors. Within the last eight years, companies from more than 160 countries have invested in all Indian states. In the coming years, defence and aerospace sectors will be two important pillars for making India ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant). By 2025, defence manufacturing will exceed $25 billion," Modi said, adding defence corridors were coming up in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu that will power up defence exports.

The manufacturing facility in Vadodara will produce C-295 medium transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The aircraft will be produced by a consortium of European aerospace major Airbus and the Tata Group.

It is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The manufacturing unit will also cater for the export of the premier transport aircraft as well as for additional orders by the IAF.

“Today, for the first time in the country, the foundation stone of an aircraft manufacturing facility is being laid by the private sector. It is certainly a matter of pride for the defence sector as well as for the entire country," said defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was also present on the occasion.

He added: “It’s not just a foundation stone but a milestone in defence sector’s ‘atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) journey. C-295 aircraft manufactured at this facility will be state-of-the-art aircraft with superior capabilities and global standards. It’ll significantly enhance logistic capability of IAF."

In September last year, India sealed a Rs 21,935-crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 aircraft to replace the IAF’s ageing Avro-748 planes that entered service in the early 1960s.

“C-295 aircraft is a direct product of PM (Narendra) Modi’s visionary ‘Make In India’ policy, a policy that has encouraged my company, Airbus, to reimagine the way we do business in India… On an average, we’ll deliver to India over one aircraft every week for the next 10 years," said Airbus CCO Christian Scherer.

Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in ‘fly-away’ condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain within four years and the subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

The 16 fly-away aircraft are scheduled to be delivered to the IAF between September 2023 and August 2025. The first made-in-India aircraft is being rolled out of the manufacturing facility in September 2026 and the remaining 39 will have to be produced by August 2031. It is the first time that the C-295 aircraft will be manufactured outside of Europe.

The foundation laying ceremony was also attended civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel among others.

What is the C-295 transport aircraft?

The IAF said the C-295 transport aircraft will be able to operate from advanced landing grounds (ALGs) and even unprepared runways. With this proven capability, it is used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for logistic operations to locations that are not accessible to current heavier aircraft.

The aircraft can airdrop paratroops and loads, and also be used for casualty or medical evacuation. It is capable of performing special missions as well as disaster response and maritime patrol duties. The aircraft has 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology and maximum speed of 480 kmph.

All 56 aircraft will be fitted with an indigenous electronic warfare suite to be developed by state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Limited. After the completion of the delivery of 56 aircraft to IAF, Airbus Defence and Space will be allowed to sell the aircraft manufactured in India to civil operators and export to countries cleared by the Indian government.

What will it do for the IAF and ‘Make in India’?

The aircraft is set to strengthen the logistic capabilities of the IAF. Officials said the project offered a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter into the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry.

The defence ministry said manufacturing of over 13,400 detail parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies and all the seven major component assemblies of the aircraft will be undertaken in India. It said various systems such as engines, landing gear and avionics will be provided by Airbus Defence and Space and integrated into the aircraft by the TATA Consortium.

The aircraft will be tested as an integrated system by the TATA Consortium. The aircraft will be flight tested and delivered through a delivery centre at the TATA Consortium facility.

The project is expected to generate 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3,000 indirect jobs and an additional 3,000 medium-skill employment opportunities with over 42.5 lakh man-hours of work within the aerospace and defence sector. Close to 240 engineers will be trained at the Airbus facility in Spain for the project.

