Make in Odisha Conclave Generates Investment Intents of Rs 10.50 lakh Cr; 'New Era of Growth' Says CM Patnaik

The Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, one of the largest investors’ summits, turned out a grand success as the marquee event generated investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh crore with 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employment potential for the State of Odisha.

​Speaking at the concluding session Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik said that" “I am happy to announce that the conclave has generated investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh Crores with potential for 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employment. It’s heartening to see the huge response we have got especially in the post covid scenario. Let us all work hard to implement these investments on the ground and take Odisha to a new era of growth. I would like to assure all our investors that we will walk the extra mile for them. We will walk the talk. It will be a win-win situation. I thank the entire FICCI team for their support throughout the conclave. I would like to give special thanks to our country partners, Japan, Norway, and Germany. I hope that we further strengthen our relationships and create more opportunities for mutual trade, commerce, and people-to-people relationships. The Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 concludes today. I thank each one of you for your immense contribution. Let the juggernaut move on".

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday declared the ‘Make In Odisha Conclave’22’ open.

The opening ceremony witnessed a colorful program that included a laser show portraying Odisha’s heritage, monuments, culture, and art in a nutshell.

Reacting to the inauguration, Industries Minister Pratap Dev said, the target of a developed Odisha has been set by 2036. After agriculture and skill development, the government is now giving priority to the industrial sector. Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will announce the new industrial policy in the presence of industry leaders from abroad. Industries Secretary Hemanta Sharma said Make-in Odisha’s third edition will promote Odisha’s industrialization.

Over 11,600 registrations were received by the government to participate in the Conclave. The organizers successfully managed to line up 124 speakers and schedule 38 events spanning all the Conclave days.

