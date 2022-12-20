Home » News » India » Make Millets as Popular as Yoga, PM Modi Tells BJP MPs Ahead of Special Lunch in Parliament

Make Millets as Popular as Yoga, PM Modi Tells BJP MPs Ahead of Special Lunch in Parliament

On a day when the Agriculture Ministry is hosting a millets-only lunch for all parliamentarians to usher in the International Year of Millets in 2023, PM Modi told MPs at the BJP parliamentary party meeting that consumption of millets should be made as popular as yoga

Advertisement

By: Pragya Kaushika

Edited By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 11:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Narendra Singh Tomar and Jitendra Singh arrive for the BJP parliamentary party meeting on December 20, 2022. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Narendra Singh Tomar and Jitendra Singh arrive for the BJP parliamentary party meeting on December 20, 2022. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to promote the consumption of millets in an organised manner along the lines of how yoga was popularised worldwide.

On a day when the Agriculture Ministry is hosting a millets-only lunch for all parliamentarians to usher in the International Year of Millets in 2023, PM Modi, in the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, said the consumption of nutritious millets should be made as popular as the adoption of yoga.

India holding the G20 presidency this year and hosting the G20 Summit later this year would be a shot in the arm for the mission.

Advertisement

At the BJP parliamentary party meet, the PM also asked MPs to promote and actively participate in the Khel Sansad Yojana and to promote kabaddi in villages. “The PM suggested starting Kabbadi leagues at the district-level and to promote the sport and connect with youths from villages," said a senior BJP MP.

RELATED NEWS

The PM, sources said, asked MPs to organise sports competitions and tournaments to reach out to the youth ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

At the BJP MPs’ meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a presentation on the upcoming G20 Summit. “The minister asked the MPs to showcase India when foreign dignitaries come and stressed on its importance for the country as the world continues to watch us," said the MP quoted above.

Mission Millets

Advertisement

The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar is hosting a special lunch for MPs on Tuesday, dishing out items made of bajra, ragi and jwar. Special chefs have reportedly been brought in from Karnataka to make ragi specialities like idli and ragi dosa. Rotis will be made out of ragi and jowar and will be served to MPs to promote millet-eating culture. Other food items include bajra and jowar khichdi and bajra kheer.

Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had hosted a similar lunch for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Security Council members on December 16.

India had notified millets as a nutritious cereal in April 2018 and millet has also been included in the Poshan Mission campaign.

India, Niger, Sudan and Nigeria are the primary producers of millets. In the last five years, India has produced more than 13.71 to 18 million tonnes of millet, with the highest production in 2020-21.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Pragya KaushikaPragya Kaushika, Associate Editor at News18, reports on the BJP and RSS. She has...Read More

first published: December 20, 2022, 11:46 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 11:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures